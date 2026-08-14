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India celebrates Independence Day: From Delhi to Mumbai, iconic landmarks glow in Tricolour

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 22:22 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 22:22 IST

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day today, commemorating 79 years of freedom from British rule in 1947. On the eve, iconic monuments across the country was illuminated
 

Iconic landmarks glow in Tricolour on Independence Day
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Iconic landmarks glow in Tricolour on Independence Day

Iconic landmarks across India and abroad light up in saffron, white and green ahead of Independence Day. From India Gate and Qutub Minar to Mumbai’s CST and Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial, the dazzling illuminations celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi
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Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi

Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi is illuminated in the colours of the Indian Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. The grand presidential residence glows in saffron, white and green, adding to the patriotic atmosphere as India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day.

India Gate, New Delhi
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India Gate, New Delhi

India Gate glows in the vibrant hues of the national flag saffron, white, and green as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The iconic monument stands as a proud symbol of India's unity and sacrifice, beautifully lit to honor freedom and the spirit of patriotism.

Salal Dam, Jammu and Kashmir
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Salal Dam, Jammu and Kashmir

The iconic Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir lights up in the colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. The massive structure glows in saffron, white and green against the picturesque Himalayan landscape, creating a striking display of patriotism ahead of August 15.

Victoria Memorial, Kolkata
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Victoria Memorial, Kolkata

Kolkata’s iconic Victoria Memorial glows in the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. The grand white marble monument takes on a completely different appearance under saffron, white and green lights, creating a striking fusion of history and patriotism.

Charminar, Hyderabad
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Charminar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar glows in the colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. The historic monument shines in saffron, white and green, creating a striking sight as the city joins the nation in celebrating the spirit of August 15.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai
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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai

Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus shines brightly in the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. The UNESCO World Heritage Site becomes a spectacular sight as its historic façade is illuminated in saffron, white and green.

Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi
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Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi

Delhi’s historic Humayun’s Tomb is illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. The magnificent Mughal-era monument glows in saffron, white and green, adding a patriotic touch to the capital’s celebrations ahead of August 15.

Adiyogi, Coimbatore
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Adiyogi, Coimbatore

The towering Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore glows in the colours of the Indian Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. The massive landmark, illuminated in saffron, white and green, becomes a striking symbol of national pride as India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day.

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