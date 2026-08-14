/Independence Day 2026: 10 rare photos from India's first Independence Day celebrations

August 15, 1947, is the date that remains one of the most defining dates in India’s history. It was the day when the nation was finally set free from nearly two centuries of British rule, marking the second birth of the nation. While history is preserved through words, rare photographs from that historic day offer a powerful glimpse into the emotions, celebrations, and epic moments. From Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic speech after independence at the Red Fort to the flag-hoisting ceremony, here's a look at the remarkable images that capture the spirit of freedom and the courage within the citizens of India witnessing the first Independence Day.