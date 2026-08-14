/Independence Day 2026: 10 rare photos from India's first Independence Day celebrations

As India's 80th Independence Day approaches, here's a look at some rare photos from the nation’s first celebration as a free country. From historic speeches and flag-hoisting ceremonies to Jawaharlal Nehru’s first speech.
August 15, 1947, is the date that remains one of the most defining dates in India’s history. It was the day when the nation was finally set free from nearly two centuries of British rule, marking the second birth of the nation. While history is preserved through words, rare photographs from that historic day offer a powerful glimpse into the emotions, celebrations, and epic moments. From Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic speech after independence at the Red Fort to the flag-hoisting ceremony, here's a look at the remarkable images that capture the spirit of freedom and the courage within the citizens of India witnessing the first Independence Day.
On August 15, 1947, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed the nation from the Red Fort, marking India’s first-ever celebration after freedom and signaling the beginning of a new era as a free nation.
Lord and Lady Mountbatten, accompanied by Lady Pamela Mountbatten, spent time together at Roshanara Club Road on August 15, 1947. They were watching a juggler entertain a large gathering of boys as part of the joyous celebrations after the end of British rule.
A massive crowd gathers at the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 1947, to witness India’s first Independence Day celebrations. The historic occasion marked the birth of a free nation. Thousands of people gathered to celebrate the achievement.
This photo captures India’s first Independence Day celebration in New Delhi. It features Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the first Prime Minister, standing alongside the last Viceroy, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and Lady Edwina Mountbatten as they watch the raising of the nation's flag.
Then PM of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, addresses the Constituent Assembly during the midnight session on August 14–15, 1947. The gathering marked India’s transition to independence after ages, with Nehru delivering his iconic Tryst with Destiny speech as the nation prepared to begin a new chapter as a sovereign country.
After the nation got its independence in 1947, the front page of The Hindustan Times dated August 15, 1947, looked like this. It captures the historic moment of India’s freedom, featuring reports from the landmark day.
Lord Mountbatten swears in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as the first Prime Minister of independent India during a ceremony held at reportedly 8:30 AM on August 15, 1947. The epic event was witnessed as the formal transfer of power and the beginning of India’s journey.
Dr Rajendra Prasad (President of the Constituent Assembly of India), Jawaharlal Nehru, and Lord Mountbatten were together for the historic midnight session of Parliament on the night of August 14-15, 1947.
Replacing the British Union Jack (British flag) that flew atop the clock tower in Chandni Chowk, the Indian national flag was hoisted on Independence Day, August 15, 1947.
Indian servicemen serving with the British Commonwealth Occupation Force (BCOF) celebrated the day of freedom with a party at the Bofu base in Japan on August 15, 1947. They lit up the base entrance with tinsel together and spent the day having the utmost fun.