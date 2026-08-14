/Independence Day 2026: Can you keep the Indian flag at home? Know the rules to follow

Citizens can proudly hoist the Indian flag at home 24 hours a day. The Flag Code permits polyester flags in a 3:2 ratio but strictly prohibits displaying damaged or torn flags.
The Flag Code of India, 2002, permits citizens, private organizations, and educational institutions to hoist the national flag at their homes and premises throughout the year. The tricolour must always occupy a position of honour and be distinctly placed. Citizens must strictly ensure the flag is never used for commercial purposes or as dress material / clothing below the waist.
Following recent legal amendments, members of the public can now display the flag day and night at their residences. Previously, the rules mandated hoisting the flag only between sunrise and sunset. The flag must remain well-lit and properly secured during night-time displays.
The national flag must strictly maintain a rectangular shape with a length-to-height ratio of 3:2. While any overall size is legally acceptable for personal display, the proportions remain non-negotiable. It is vital to use properly measured flags to maintain official standards.
The government now permits the use of machine-made flags alongside traditional hand-spun khadi. Flags made from 100 per cent cotton, polyester, wool, or silk bunting are fully legal for home display. This ensures the tricolour is widely accessible and affordable for the general public.
Displaying a damaged, dishevelled, or torn national flag is strictly prohibited under the law. If a flag is damaged, it must be destroyed privately and respectfully, preferably by burning. Citizens must never let the flag touch the ground or trail in water under any circumstances.