/From Radio to YouTube: How Indians have watched the Independence Day ceremony over the years

India’s Independence Day celebrations on August 15 every year have always been a symbol of national pride, but the way citizens experience this historic event has also undergone a major evolution over the decades. From the crackling voices on All India Radio in 1947 to streaming the ceremony in high definition on smartphones and social media platforms today, it's been quite a journey. As India marks the 80th year of freedom in 2026, here’s a look at how Independence Day broadcasting evolved from radio to a digital spectacle.