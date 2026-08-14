/Independence Day travel: Historic destinations that bring India's freedom story to life

The Aga Khan Palace in Pune is a vital national monument because it served as a high-security prison for Mahatma Gandhi and key freedom fighters during the 1942 Quit India Movement. It is deeply tied to the nation's independence struggle through the sacrifices and deaths of Gandhi’s closest confidants. Following the launch of the Quit India Movement on August 9, 1942, the British government arrested and interned Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi, his personal secretary Mahadev Desai, and leader Sarojini Naidu inside the palace. Mahadev Desai died of a heart attack in the palace in August 1942, and Kasturba Gandhi passed away there in February 1944 while still in British captivity. Their samadhis (memorial tombs) remain on the palace grounds, transforming the site into a hallowed place of pilgrimage for the freedom movement. In 1969, the Aga Khan IV officially gifted the palace to the Indian people as a mark of respect for Gandhi and his ideals. Today, the palace functions as a memorial housing a museum with rare photographs, handwritten letters, and personal items of Gandhi, including his spinning wheel (charkha) and bed.