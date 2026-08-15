/80 years, one nation & countless stories: How Bollywood showed us freedom

In the next three decades, like the country, the cinema was also exploring new genres. While love and romance were in full bloom, war cinema also became a category for the first time, driven directly by India's 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars.

But it was new from the 40s-50s, which didn't have any real "war film" genre at all, since India hadn't fought these wars. So this was genuinely a new genre, which I feel got its peak in the 1990s. How? Have explained it below.

In 1962, one landmark movie came in 1964: Haqeeqat. Directed by Chetan Anand, this is set around the Battle of Rezang La in Ladakh, dramatizing the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The movie is considered one of India's greatest black-and-white war films. It also won a national award. But these three decades had films that were more felt than shouted. The other movies that went on to take the audience back to the war field were Manoj Kumar's Upkar (1967), Aakraman (1975), Hindustan ki Kasam (1973),