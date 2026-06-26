/Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ movie producer appointed to govt post; row erupts

A fresh political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu after the producer of Chief Minister Vijay’s unreleased movie ‘Jana Nayagan’ has been appointed to a government post. “Sanction is accorded for the creation of a temporary post of Special Representative to the Government of Tamil Nadu at New Delhi for a period of one year with effect from the date on which the appointee takes charge or till the need for it ceases, whichever is earlier. Venkata Narayana K is appointed as Special Representative to the Government of Tamil Nadu at New Delhi,’ read the government order signed by Tamil Nadu’s top bureaucrat, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar.

The exact terms and conditions pertaining to this appointment were not mentioned in the order. Instead, it said that the terms and conditions would be issued separately.

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Touted as actor-politician Vijay’s farewell film, ‘Jana Nayagan’ was meant to hit the screens in January 2026, but the release was stalled owing to troubles with the Censor board, which later led to a court battle. Amid the delay in getting the estimated Rs 500 crore film released, it was also leaked online in full, which led police to make multiple arrests. ‘Jana Nayagan’ was produced by Venkat Narayana’s KVN Productions.

Sharing a copy of the government order pertaining to the film producer’s appointment to a government role, Opposition party AIADMK questioned if the Tamil Nadu government was functioning as a proxy of the Congress government in Karnataka. “Why is a filmmaker from Karnataka, who is not connected to Tamil Nadu, being appointed as the Tamil Nadu government’s Special Representative in Delhi? Is the credential of being the producer of your unreleased film adequate,” the AIADMK asked Chief Minister Vijay in a social media post.

The AIADMK further lashed out at Vijay by mentioning that this move to appoint the film producer to the government role comes at a time when there are differences between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments over the latter’s intention to construct a dam at Mekedatu, which the Tamil Nadu government and opposition parties oppose unanimously.

Shortly after assuming office in May, Chief Minister Vijay drew flak for appointing his personal astrologer to a government post. Later, that appointment was withdrawn after it faced widespread criticism from opposition parties and the allies in Vijay’s coalition government.