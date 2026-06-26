/Bengal to table Uniform Civil Code bill in assembly on Monday. What does this mean for the state?

The West Bengal government will table the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state assembly on Monday. The move will make Bengal the fourth state after Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam to implement UCC and replace religion-based personal laws. The UCC will apply equally to all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste or tribe.

Speaking in Kolkata on Friday, Adhikari said "There is a procedure for UCC implementation, and we will adhere to that. This will be similar to Gujarat and Assam." Both the states have adopted the Uniform Civil Code that governs matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance.

The UCC Bill will be introduced in the Assembly by the BJP run West Bengal government on Monday during the ongoing Budget session. The move comes six months ahead of the timeline the party had committed to the people of Bengal during the 2026 Assembly elections.

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The decision to table the bill was taken during a Business Advisory Committee meeting held in the assembly on Thursday evening (June 25, 2026), said a source to PTI.

According to reports, one hour is likely to be allotted for discussion on the Bills and Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, will himself participate in the discussion.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, is also expected to participate in the discussion.