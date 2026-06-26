Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday that the death toll from the devastating earthquakes in the country has risen to 589, while 2,980 people have been injured. She also announced the militarisation of La Guaira, the worst-affected province.

“We are going to rescue the people who are trapped,” she said, adding, “We are working tirelessly on this task.”

Rodríguez said dozens of people have been rescued alive. “It brings us joy that they can embrace their families and loved ones,” she said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“There have been 214 aftershocks so far. This demonstrates and reflects the seismic activity in our territory,” she said, adding that the worst-hit state of La Guaira will be “militarised” to help the emergency response.

Rodriguez thanked countries for their assistance, saying foreign rescue teams had been deployed across different affected regions.

Govt website lists 50,000 as missing

Meanwhile, authorities warned that hundreds of people remain trapped or missing. A government website set up to report missing persons had listed around 50,000 unaccounted-for individuals by Friday morning.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck around 160 kilometres west of Caracas on Wednesday evening during a public holiday. The US Geological Survey has estimated that the death toll could exceed 10,000.

Before this disaster, the deadliest earthquake struck Venezuela in 1967, claiming 240 lives.

La Guaira, the coastal region north of Caracas, was the worst affected by Wednesday’s twin earthquakes and has been declared a “disaster zone”, with at least 100 buildings collapsed, including high-rise apartment blocks.

Residents continued searching for survivors with their bare hands and basic tools amid complaints about the lack of heavy rescue equipment.

The UN said international search and rescue teams from at least 17 countries are travelling to Venezuela to help look for survivors.

Foreign aid, support pour for rescue and relief

International rescue teams started arriving late Thursday. The Dominican Republic was the first to deploy personnel to La Guaira, while Mexico sent 250 rescuers, El Salvador 188, Spain nearly 100, and Colombia dispatched a 63-member rescue team. Switzerland and Germany have also sent rescue crews with search dogs and specialised equipment.

The disaster has struck Venezuela, which is already weakened by years of economic crisis, political instability and deteriorating infrastructure.

The United Nations' migration agency estimates that nearly seven million people could be affected and has begun supplying emergency shelters and relief materials.

The Caracas Stock Exchange remained closed after being converted into an aid collection centre.

Despite the widespread destruction, foreign energy companies said operations in Venezuela’s vital oil sector had not suffered major disruptions, with key infrastructure largely spared.

US temporarily lifts sanctions on Venezuela

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department has temporarily removed sanctions on Venezuela. This will enable the Venezuelan government to make temporary transactions for earthquake relief, which would not be possible otherwise due to economic sanctions in place.

This exemption will be in place until 23 October, said the New York Times report.

The United States announced $150 million in earthquake assistance after temporarily easing sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would deploy rescue teams, while the Pentagon would help support operations at Caracas’ damaged airport.