/Watch: Wild elephant attacks Air Force bus in Sri Lanka, passengers escape unhurt

A wild elephant attacked a bus carrying air force personnel in Kirinda, a town in Sri Lanka. The elephant smashed through the vehicle's front windshield and passenger door glass. The incident occurred on June 23, 2026, in the island's southern province. The bus sustained structural damage, while no injuries were reported.

Similar incidents were reported earlier in Sri Lanka. In June, a video circulated showing a wild elephant completely flipping a passenger van on its side, and it started raiding it for fruits and food supplies. Another wild elephant attacked a minivan near Yala National Park, lifting it and tearing a door off while searching for snacks after passengers attempted to feed it.

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The attack by Wild Animal to forest boundaries is common in Sri Lanka. Experts suggest this is particularly due to the reduced habitat of wild animals, and further, people aggravate the aggression by offering food while passing by. This makes these animals associate food with vehicles, leading them to approach and attack vehicle on not recieving treats.