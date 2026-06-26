/Empowering Young Readers: New Delhi teen Anurag Kumar named 2026 Youth Literacy Ambassador

A teenager from New Delhi has been chosen to represent India in one of the largest youth-led literacy initiatives globally, joining a network of 900 young leaders across 101 nations dedicated to combating the worsening reading crisis. Anurag Kumar, a student at the University of Delhi, has been appointed as India's 2026 Youth Literacy Ambassador. Through this role, he will spearhead local literacy initiatives, address community gatherings, and advocate for children who are increasingly lagging behind in their reading development.

Anurag is determined to use the platform to shine a light on this frequently ignored problem. “Too many children are missing out on the joy of reading simply because they don’t have books at home. I want to help change that and show young people that reading can open doors,” Kumar said.

The World Literacy Foundation’s Youth Ambassador Program equips individuals aged 16 to 25 to champion literacy within their local areas. Annabelle, a 23-year-old coordinator for the programme, emphasises that urgent action is required. “Children are choosing streaming platforms over books, and many families (especially in low‑income communities) don’t own a single book,” he said. “We’re seeing a global decline in reading confidence, and young leaders like Anurag are stepping up to change that.”

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On a global scale, 770 million individuals are completely illiterate, while another 2 billion find it difficult to read a full sentence. Furthermore, 72% of children in low-income homes experience reading challenges, which ultimately fuels long-term social and economic inequalities.