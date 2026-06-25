/Amazon CEO meets PM Modi, says e-com giant to invest $48bn in India by 2030, expand AI, cloud infra

US e-commerce giant Amazon announced on Thursday that it would invest a total of $48 billion in India from 2026 to 2030 to expand and support its businesses, as its CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Reiterating Amazon’s long-term commitment to India, Jassy also announced plans to invest an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030.

This takes Amazon’s total planned investment in expanding and supporting AI and cloud infrastructure to over $21 billion between 2026 and 2030 (part of the $48 billion total investment), establishing it as one of the largest global AI and cloud infrastructure investors in the country.

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The investment will expand AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly, and serve customers globally.

Amazon’s cumulative investments in India from 2010 to 2030 stand at over $88 billion.

CEO Andy Jassy praises PM Narendra Modi’s vision

“The Prime Minister’s vision for the last 12 years is just remarkable. You can see it in the development of the country and how important the country is in almost every aspect around the world,” said Jassy.

The Amazon CEO further stated that since 2010, the tech company has invested $40 billion into India, and an additional $35 billion investment was announced last year.

“We just announced today that we’re going to increase that amount from $35 billion to an incremental $48 billion of investment between 2026 and 2030,” said Jassy.

“We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI, and cloud businesses,” said Jassy.

“We are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help the country achieve these priorities. We are inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we are committed to being a long-term partner in India’s growth story,” he added.

“India is becoming such a significant cloud and AI hub around the world, and we have so much demand here that we’re continuing to invest in the country on the cloud side and the AI side as well,” Jassy said, adding that the investment would also bring long-term employment and economic metrics to the country.

Hailing the investment announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Amazon’s additional $13 billion investment shows a growing interest in the world to invest in India.

“A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon’s record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

‘Amazon’s India business is on a strong growth trajectory’

Jassy also remarked that Amazon’s India business is on a strong growth trajectory with strong customer demand, especially in its e-commerce and AWS business.

Since its launch, Amazon has digitised 12 million small businesses in India, enabled over $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and supported 2.8 million jobs. It has also trained over 10 million Indians on cloud skills.

The company has pledged to support 3.8 million jobs, $80 billion in cumulative exports, enabling AI benefits for 15 million small businesses, and AI education for 4 million government school students.