/'Spirit of cooperation' :Venezuela thanks PM Modi for offering assistance after deadly Caracas earthquakes

Venezuelan interim leader Delcy Rodrigues on Thursday expressed her gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his offer of “all possible assistance” to the nation following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the region, stating that India's "solidarity" aligns perfectly with the “spirit of cooperation”. Caracas was struck by two earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude on Wednesday evening, June 24, 2026, at approximately 6:00 PM local time. Official report confirms the deaths of at least 164 people and injuring 1000 other. La Guaira State has been declared the epicentre of the tragedy and has been reduced to rubble.

“We warmly welcome the remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his condolences and the Republic of India's willingness to support relief efforts in the wake of the severe consequences of the earthquakes that struck our country,” said Venezuela acting President Delcy Rodrigues, responding to Prime Minister Modi's post on the Social Media platform X.

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She continued, “The solidarity expressed by India is in keeping with the spirit of cooperation between our people in times of difficulty. We acknowledge these expressions of international support and are grateful for the expression of solidarity we have received."

Prime Minister Modi, following the earthquake on Thursday morning in local time, expressed deep sorrow, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela... India stands ready to extend all possible assistance."

Two small earthquakes of 4.4 and 4.5 magnitude have been recorded since the two big quakes, both near Caracas. Venezuela's neighbouring countries, the United States and several Latin American countries have said that they would send rescue personnel. The German Military has also offered as many as six Airbus A400M transport aircraft on short notice, as and when required for relief efforts in Venezuela.