Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump is obsessed with him so much so that he occupies a space within his mind. In a podcast “All the Smoke” with former NBA player Matt Barnes, Obama responded to questions about Donald Trump's obsession with him and his family, saying, “I obviously have a room in his head”,"a suite in his head”, to which Barnes said, “rent-free.”

Obama continued suggesting that when he was in office, he was focused on himself and the work at hand. “They're gone,” said Obama, referring to his predecessor, "I’ve got work to do. The idea that I’d be worrying about somebody who came before and me trying to measure like, ‘what’s he done today?’ Constantly worrying about that is a strange thing to me. It shows me somebody who is not focused on the American people and the job they’re supposed to do.” Obama further added that Trump is a very different person in private than he portrays himself in public.

“I believe in conversation. So if this - whoever you were talking about - was in front of me, which has happened a couple times, he doesn’t talk like that because he knows better,” said Obama. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said that Barack Obama will go down in history as one of the most “dishonest, divisive, and destructive” presidents of the United States.

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Trump-Obama feud continues over Iran peace talks

It is widely believed that the Trump vs Obama feud started when Obama responded to Trump's "birther" conspiracy theory, about whether Obama was born in the US. Obama categorically released his Birth Certificate from showing his birthplace as Hawaii. Obama, in the following 2011 White House correspondent dinner, mocked Trump, saying that now that the “birther” conspiracy was resolved, he can focus on other issues, like whether the US faked the moon landing. He then piled on it, adding that if Trump ever became President, the White House would be rebranded as a gaudy, neon-lit casino featuring gold columns, a golf course, and a hot tub on the lawn.

The discussion of Trump vs Obama resurfaces as the US and Iran are engaged in talks to finalise the Memorandum of Understanding into a lasting peace. Last Saturday, Trump said that Obama was a “weak and ineffective leader” who empowered Iran through concessions. Trump famously walked out of the JCPOA in his first term on May, 2018. He branded it as a “horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made.” Trump, on numerous occasions, even most recently in June, said that if he had continued with the JCPOA, Iran would have developed its nuclear weapons by now.

Obama said that the US may be “worse off” because of the Iran war. Analysts suggest that the recent 14-point ceasefire framework -MoU signed between the US and Iran after 110 days of war, concedes far more to Iran while securing fewer protections.