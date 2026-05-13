/US plans to rename Iran War 'Operation Sledgehammer' if ceasefire collapses: Report

The U.S. military, according to a report is planning to officially rename the war with Iran “Operation Sledgehammer” if current ceasefire fails to sustain. The move to rename the operation is in context if US President Donald Trump decides to re-start major combat operations.

According the NBC report, that cites White House officials, the discussions about possibly replacing “Operation Epic Fury” with “Operation Sledgehammer” reveals the seriousness of Trump's administration in resuming the war. Also, the move gives Trump the opportunity to argue that there is a reset on the 60-day clock that would require US Congress to authorize a war.

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The US administration declared an end to Operation Epic Fury after both the countries(US, Iran) agreed to a ceasefire in early April to pursue diplomatic negotiations. However, Pentagon has continued to use the name, reported the media outlet.

"At the time, the administration informed Congress that hostilities with Iran had terminated. But the Pentagon has continued to describe the conflict with Iran as Operation Epic Fury, including when providing public updates," reported NBC.

Notably, Operation Sledgehammer is not the only name US officials are considering, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Trump is set to embark on a visit to China on Wednesday (May 13) for his two day visit of the country. The highly anticipated presidential summit in Beijing is being framed as a business-focused summit aimed at stabilising ties between the world’s two largest economies. And despite tensions over artificial intelligence, export controls, rare-earth minerals, Taiwan and the ongoing Iran war the two nations are deeply linked through trade worth hundreds of billions of dollars.