/How much screen time is too much for children? Experts reveal how digital devices affect young minds

Our parents grew up in a world without smartphones, tablets, or social media. However, today we can hardly imagine our lives without them. In today’s digital world, digital devices have become a part of everyday life. From educational apps to games and entertainment, many children are increasingly using digital devices. While technology can help support learning, creativity, and communication, health experts warn that prolonged exposure to screens can have harmful effects for children.

The challenge has become even more distinct as dual-income households become increasingly common, where both parents are engaged in full-time professions. Many parents turn to phones and televisions to keep their young children occupied as they juggle multiple responsibilities. While the screens provide a breather for the parents, health professionals caution that excessive reliance on them may have unintended consequences for a child’s development.

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What health experts say

Speaking to WION, pediatricians highlighted the potential risks associated with excessive screen exposure during childhood.

Dr Sujatha Thyagarajan, Lead & HOD - Pediatric Intensive Care and Pediatric Emergency, Aster Whitefield Hospital, said that during growing years, too much exposure to screens can hinder attention span, language learning, and sleep quality. It can also have an impact on social development and how kids manage their emotions.

“Children learn better when they do real-world stuff, get in physical play, and have face-to-face conversations,” Dr Thyagarajan said.

Dr Rakshay Shetty, Clinical Director, Pediatric Services Head, Pediatric Intensive Care Services, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, highlighted that excess screen exposure can also lower physical activity and reduce in-person contact, which is essential for emotional and cognitive growth of children.

“Little kids usually learn best by doing things in the real world, through play, and through direct human engagement, not just videos,” he said.

How much screen time is recommended for children?

Health experts recommend that screen time for children below 2 years should only be limited to video calls. For kids aged 2-5 years, screen use should stay around an hour a day, under adult supervision.

Dr Nitin M, Consultant - Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, explained, “Too much screen time stimulates the brain excessively and may harm a child’s development regarding attention span, language learning, and emotional control. In children younger than eighteen months, screen time should not exceed video chatting. However, between ages two and five years, good television programs should not exceed one hour daily.”

“For older children, the ‘right’ boundaries should make sure screens don’t interfere with sleep, exercise, homework, or family back and forth. Parental direction, plus balanced use, is the key part here, overall,” said Dr Rakshay Shetty, Clinical Director, Pediatric Services Head, Pediatric Intensive Care Services, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli.

Are educational apps really beneficial?

When asked whether applications that claim to be educational are helpful for young children, health experts stated that while they can support learning when used in moderation. However, they cautioned that not every app provides a learning experience.

“Educational apps can be beneficial, if they are well designed, and kind of age-appropriate, and also used in moderation. They can support learning by boosting skills like reading, mathematics, problem-solving, and even creativity with interactive activities,” Dr Shetty said.

He added, “But not every educational app really gives a solid learning experience. Some lean a lot on entertainment features, rewards, and repetitive tasks, which can make kids feel like they are being productive, yet still not really build deep understanding or critical thinking.”

Dr Thyagarajan highlighted that children learn best when getting hands-on exploration, playful imagination, story time, storytelling, plus actual conversation and social interaction.