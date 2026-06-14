/The science behind why you keep scrolling – and how it rewires your brain

It happens to many of us. Ten minutes turns to 30, then 30 turns to an hour, and suddenly it is two hours since you have been doomscrolling on social media. Whether it is cute cat videos, funny memes, or news content, scrolling social media for hours has become a part of the daily routine for many people, with some even becoming addicted to social media. Amid rising concerns over social media, governments have also started taking action, banning it for teenagers across several nations.

Scientists are increasingly studying what makes people hooked on social media and how it affects attention, mood and behaviour. While experts caution against claims that smartphones are “destroying” the brain, evidence suggests that digital platforms can reinforce habits that shape how we consume information.

Why your brain loves endless scrolling

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Our social media feeds are endless, which makes it difficult to stop scrolling. While a book has a final page, or a TV show has an ending, our Instagram or Facebook feeds just don’t end. This creates a curiosity: What will be the next post? Our brain, which gets addicted to the dopamine it gets every time your favourite content pops up on the feed, seeks more rewards. As a result, many people continue scrolling for way longer than they intended to get their next rewarding experience.

The dopamine myth and the power of variable rewards

Dopamine is not simply a “feel-good” chemical. It also plays a key role in motivation and reward-seeking behaviour. Psychologists often compare social media feeds to slot machines because both rely on unpredictable rewards. A user might find a funny video, an exciting update or a message from a friend after several swipes. The timing is never certain.

Experts call this a variable reward schedule. Because rewards arrive unpredictably, users remain motivated to continue searching. In many cases, the anticipation of a reward becomes just as powerful as the reward itself. This may explain why some people continue to scroll even when they are no longer enjoying the content.

A need for novelty

Our brain pays attention to novelty. New information could give us an opportunity, a resource, or a threat. Humans are naturally attracted to unknown experiences – and social media never fails to provide us with fresh content. With every new post, users encounter a new image, video, opinion or headline. This feeds our brains the constant stimulation it desires.

Over time, this pattern can encourage rapid switching between different pieces of information. Researchers suggest that constant exposure to highly stimulating content may make slower activities such as reading, studying or deep work feel less engaging by comparison.

Mental health feedback loop

Scrolling becomes even more compelling when content triggers strong emotions. According to researchers, anxiety and information consumption often reinforce one another. People who feel worried may seek more information to reduce uncertainty. But the repeated exposure to content may also increase stress rather than helping them feel better.

This creates a feedback loop in which anxiety fuels more scrolling, and more scrolling fuels anxiety. Studies have linked excessive doomscrolling to higher levels of stress, pessimism and emotional exhaustion.

Is scrolling really rewiring the brain?

While scientists refrain from making dramatic claims such as social media is damaging the brain, neuroplasticity may explain how your digital habits can impact behaviour.

Scientists generally avoid dramatic claims that social media is damaging the brain. However, the concept of neuroplasticity helps explain how digital habits can shape behaviour.

Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to adapt through repeated experiences. The neural pathways that are used frequently become stronger over time. Habits based on novelty, rapid rewards and constant task-switching can become increasingly automatic over time.