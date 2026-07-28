/Watch a SpaceX rocket crash into the moon at 8,750 km/hr on THIS day

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage that has been tumbling in space since January 2025 is set to crash into the Moon next month. The event will also be visible from Earth, provided you have a telescope. The rocket will carve a new crater in the Moon, throwing plumes of lunar dust several kilometres high in the air.

The rocket delivered Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander and ispace's Resilience lander towards the Moon in 2025. But it did not have enough fuel left to return to Earth's atmosphere or take a trip into deep space. It has been in an unstable orbit since then after escaping Earth's gravity. It has now been caught in the Moon's gravity and is moving towards it. An upcoming collision will be visible from Earth.

When will SpaceX rocket crash into Moon?

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The rocket will collide with the Moon on August 5. The impact will happen near the Einstein Crater at 12:05 pm IST. A new study that hasn't been peer-reviewed yet has presented what to expect from the crash. Astronomer Bill Gray tracked the object using his Project Pluto software and was the first to reveal the details of the impact.

How big is the SpaceX rocket?

The SpaceX rocket is nearly 40 feet long, 13 feet wide, and weighs 4,000 kg. It will strike the Moon at a speed of nearly 8,750 km/hr. It will gouge a crater in the lunar surface measuring about 65 to 100 feet wide. It will send lunar regolith flying for several kilometres into the air. The rocket itself is expected to fall apart since it is hollow.