/Assam floods: Over 4.45 lakh affected across six districts; 631 villages inundated, Charaideo worst-hit

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Monday (Jul 27), with more than 4.45 lakh people affected across six districts, according to the latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS).

The affected districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan). According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of 8 pm on July 27, floodwaters had inundated 631 villages spread across 21 revenue circles. Charaideo is the worst-affected district, with 1.88 lakh people impacted, followed by Sivasagar, where 1.44 lakh residents have been affected.

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Crops, livestock suffer heavy losses; Dhansiri above danger level

The floods have caused extensive damage to agriculture, with 37,139.52 hectares of crop area remaining submerged. The livestock sector has also been hit hard. More than 2.56 lakh animals have been affected, while over 26,000 livestock have reportedly been washed away.

Among the state's rivers, the Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh is flowing above the danger level. However, officials said no river has crossed its Highest Flood Level (HFL) so far.

Relief and rescue operations underway

The state government has set up 184 relief camps and distribution centres to assist affected residents. A total of 28,695 people are currently staying in these shelters, including 97 pregnant or lactating women and 42 persons with disabilities.

Rescue operations are continuing with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration deploying 67 boats to evacuate stranded residents.

Roads, homes and schools damaged

Floodwaters have caused extensive damage to infrastructure across several districts. Authorities reported that multiple road stretches in Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo have either been overtopped or eroded.

The floods have also damaged housing, with 171 houses fully destroyed and 4,667 houses partially damaged. Several primary schools in Sivasagar and Jorhat have also been submerged or suffered structural damage.

In Kamrup Metropolitan, urban flooding has been reported in the Chandmari area under the Dispur revenue circle, although no population displacement has been reported from the affected locality.

Relief supplies being distributed

The state government said relief materials, including rice, dal and salt, are being distributed in the worst-hit districts, particularly Sivasagar and Golaghat.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Assam president Ahmad Ali Ayyubi said the government was monitoring the situation closely.