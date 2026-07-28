Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'Not in our DNA': Iran denies seeking US negotiations, rejects Trump's remarks

'Not in our DNA': Iran denies seeking US negotiations, rejects Trump's remarks

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:30 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:32 IST
'Not in our DNA': Iran denies seeking US negotiations, rejects Trump's remarks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (C) followed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (L) arrive for a joint press conference following a meeting in Baghdad on June 28, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran denied Donald Trump's claims of active negotiations with Washington, stating talks are "not in our DNA." Despite direct contradictions, a pause in military strikes continues, easing global oil prices.

Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that negotiations with Washington are underway, with the country's Foreign Ministry insisting that no talks are currently taking place between the two sides.

In a statement on Monday (July 27), the ministry said Iran was "not engaged in any negotiations with the United States" and dismissed suggestions that Tehran had sought to restart dialogue, saying such an approach was "not in our DNA". Instead, it claimed it was Washington that had requested talks, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Also read: 'We have far more than we need': Trump rejects US munitions shortage claims. But what do reports say?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The remarks came despite a pause in the recent military confrontation between Iran and the United States, with both sides refraining from launching fresh strikes for a second consecutive day.

Trump's administration has maintained that diplomatic efforts are continuing. However, Tehran's latest statement directly contradicted the US president's assertion that negotiations were already in progress following the suspension of military action.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also said there had been no change in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the strategic waterway remained completely closed to all lanes.

Trending Stories

The pause in hostilities has fuelled hopes of a possible diplomatic breakthrough and contributed to a sharp decline in global oil prices.

Also read: 'Unlike his father': US intelligence flags Iran's new leader's ‘nuclear ambitions’

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said President Trump was allowing diplomacy to continue while keeping military options available. "The President is giving talks some space. We remain locked and loaded, but he's going to give negotiations a little bit of room," Waltz told Fox News on Sunday.

According to CNN, citing a US source, military operations are currently "on hold", while regional allies have not reported any fresh Iranian attacks during the pause.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics