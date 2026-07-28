/'Not in our DNA': Iran denies seeking US negotiations, rejects Trump's remarks

Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that negotiations with Washington are underway, with the country's Foreign Ministry insisting that no talks are currently taking place between the two sides.

In a statement on Monday (July 27), the ministry said Iran was "not engaged in any negotiations with the United States" and dismissed suggestions that Tehran had sought to restart dialogue, saying such an approach was "not in our DNA". Instead, it claimed it was Washington that had requested talks, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim.

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The remarks came despite a pause in the recent military confrontation between Iran and the United States, with both sides refraining from launching fresh strikes for a second consecutive day.

Trump's administration has maintained that diplomatic efforts are continuing. However, Tehran's latest statement directly contradicted the US president's assertion that negotiations were already in progress following the suspension of military action.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also said there had been no change in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the strategic waterway remained completely closed to all lanes.

The pause in hostilities has fuelled hopes of a possible diplomatic breakthrough and contributed to a sharp decline in global oil prices.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said President Trump was allowing diplomacy to continue while keeping military options available. "The President is giving talks some space. We remain locked and loaded, but he's going to give negotiations a little bit of room," Waltz told Fox News on Sunday.