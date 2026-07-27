/Commonwealth Games 2026: Gurindervir Singh crashes out of men's 100m heats despite record-breaking season

India's athletics campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 suffered an early setback after Gurindervir Singh, one of the country's leading medal prospects, was eliminated in the men's 100m heats, ending his hopes of a podium finish in Glasgow. The 24-year-old sprinter entered the Games with high expectations after becoming the first Indian man to break the 10.10-second barrier in the men's 100m.

Gurindervir had set a sensational national record of 10.09 seconds at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, eclipsing the previous national mark by 0.06 seconds, which had been established just a day earlier by Animesh Kujur. However, the record-breaking form did not translate onto the Commonwealth stage. Competing in his maiden Commonwealth Games, Gurindervir clocked 10.39 seconds in the heats, missing out on qualification for the semifinals. Only the top 17 athletes progressed, and the Indian sprinter finished 28th among 73 competitors.

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A time of 10.24 seconds would have been enough to secure a place in the semifinals, but Gurindervir fell short as his medal aspirations came to an end. Meanwhile, India's athletics campaign continues with several medal contenders still in action. The spotlight now shifts to the men's high jump final, where national record holder Sarvesh Kushare, former national record holder Tejaswin Shankar, and Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar will represent India in a highly competitive field.

Sarvesh Kushare heads into the event in excellent form after breaking Tejaswin Shankar's eight-year-old national record with a 2.31m jump in Bhubaneswar earlier this month. He also impressed with a third-place finish at the Monaco Diamond League. Despite focusing primarily on the decathlon in recent years, Tejaswin Shankar remains one of India's top athletics stars. He made history at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning bronze in the men's high jump, India's only medal in the event.