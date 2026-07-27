Three people died after a mass shooting at a food festival in Seattle on Sunday night. Witnesses said at least seven to eight shots rang through the site where thousands had gathered. One person has reportedly been arrested in connection with the incident, while a second person remains at large, Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis said at a news conference late Sunday night. The incident happened at Seattle Center which was hosting its annual Bite of Seattle festival. Hundreds of local vendors were present at the site. CNN affiliate KOMO reported two witnesses as saying that they heard “seven to eight shots.”

One arrested in Seattle shooting, one suspect at large

Police said that the suspect they are looking for is a “young person” and does not pose a threat to the public. Shots rang out around 6 pm at the centre where thousands had gathered for the food festival. Two people died on the spot, with at least 5 treated at the scene. The Seattle Times said there was "mayhem", with people grabbing kids out of strollers and running towards the exit.

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Meanwhile, the Harborview Medical Center was put on lockdown due to increased police activity in the area, an email sent to staff Sunday night read. It described it as a "mass casualty incident." A third victim who was taken to the hospital died later. The US flag on the Space Needle was flying at half-mast.

Seattle Police urge people to call tipline with information on shooting

The shooting occurred outside the Seattle Center Armory, according to the Seattle Police Department, near the iconic Space Needle. Seattle Times reported the scene was "pure chaos." According to their reporter who was present at the festival, no cameras recorded the shooting. Police are trying to piece the puzzle together by talking to witnesses. People with any information have been urged to call the tip line 206-233-5000.

"We need your help. We can't solve this without help from our community," Seattle police Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis said.