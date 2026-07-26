/DMK founder Karunanidhi’s granddaughter booked for slapping SBI branch manager | Video

DMK founder M Karunanidhi’s granddaughter Kayalvizhi, whose father MK Alagiri was a former Union minister, slapped the manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chennai after an argument over a malfunctioning lift in the building, and the entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The CCTV footage showing Kayalvizhi mocking and slapping the branch manager has gone viral on social media.

Kayalvizhi has been booked for allegedly assaulting and intimidating the branch manager.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The CCTV footage shows Kayalvizhi engaged in a heated exchange with the branch manager inside his office. During the argument, she appears to imitate the manager’s posture and then slaps him across the face, after which she threateningly tries to go towards the manager but is stopped by a man purportedly accompanying her.

The man is seen holding her arm and seemingly trying to calm her down.

The incident occurred on July 20 at the SBI NRI branch in the Adyar area of Chennai.

WION could not verify the authenticity of the video on X.

Argument over faulty lift in building

According to police, the SBI NRI branch operates from a commercial building that is allegedly owned by Kayalvizhi.

When she visited the bank a few days ago, an argument broke out between her and the branch manager over a malfunctioning lift in the building, police said.

During their conversation in the manager’s office, Kayalvizhi allegedly slapped the official on his cheek, police said, adding that the incident was recorded on CCTV.

A senior police official said an FIR has been registered based on a complaint lodged by an SBI official. A case was registered against Kayalvizhi on charges of assaulting and intimidating the branch manager.

Police said the incident was captured on the branch’s CCTV cameras, and the footage surfaced on social media on Saturday, triggering widespread attention.

The DMK lost power this year with erstwhile CM MK Stalin, who is Kayalvizhi’s uncle, losing the assembly election. Actor-turned-politician Vijay became the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu.