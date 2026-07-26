/Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Remembering the spirit that defended a nation

On this day in 1999 India gained a historic victory in the Kargil War by defeating Pakistan. Celebrating the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas India honours the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Bravehearts of Operation Vijay. The Kargil War reflects unmatched bravery, grit, and determination of the India armed forces and remains a lasting symbol of national pride and inspiration.

On 26 July, Indian soldiers reclaimed the snow-covered heights of Kargil through extraordinary valour unfurling the Tricolour once again over the rugged mountains of Ladakh.

In May 1999, intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian positions on commanding heights. Their aim was to cut the link between Kashmir and Ladakh and force India into negotiations on the Kashmir dispute. But India was going to give them a befitting reply with Operation Vijay.

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India launches Operation Vijay against the intruders backed by Pakistan

The Kargil War began in the summer of 1999 on one of the world's harshest battlefields. As the country was experiencing scorching heat fierce battle unfolded across the heights of Kargil in freezing cold. Pakistani forces had infiltrated Indian territory and occupied winter vacated posts on commanding ridges. It remains the only conventional war fought between two nuclear armed nations.

The infiltration

The aim of Pakistani forces, disguised as Kashmiri terrorists, who had crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian positions, was to isolate Indian Army troops on the Siachen Glacier and force India into negotiation on Kashmir.

It was on May 3 1999 when the movements of the Pakistani soldiers were reported in the Kargil sector by local residents. Extensive patrolling and aerial surveillance confirmed revealed the occupation and the scale at which the Pakistani soldiers had occupied the posts.

Operation Vijay begins

The Indian Army launched Operation Vijay to evict the intruders. Priority was given to recapturing the heights dominating the Srinagar to Leh Highway but strict instructions were given by the government to not cross the Line of Control.

Additional troops, artillery, engineers, specialised equipment, and logistics were rapidly inducted. Soldiers climbed near vertical cliffs under heavy enemy fire, freezing temperatures and unforgiving terrain to recapture the occupied heights by the Pakistani soldiers disguised as terrorists.

The defining moment

The battle of Tololing gave Indian forces the first major breakthrough. Point 4590 and Tololing was fully recaptured on 13 June, opening the way for further advances.

The Battle of Tiger Hill was considered the defining moments of the war. Among the highest peaks in the Dras sector and one of the Indian Army's most important objectives the peak of Tiger Hill was recaptured on 4 July 1999, significantly shifting the momentum in India's favour.

Fierce fighting also took place at Point 4875, Batalik, Mushkoh Valley, and Kaksar. Indian soldiers fought peak by peak to reclaim every occupied position. After nearly three months of relentless operations, every occupied Indian post was recaptured.