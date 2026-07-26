LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /David Jonsson is the new Black Panther: Before his Marvel debut, revisit his best movies and TV shows on OTT

David Jonsson is the new Black Panther: Before his Marvel debut, revisit his best movies and TV shows on OTT

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 11:54 IST | Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 11:54 IST

David Jonsson is set to carry the Black Panther legacy forward as T’Challa’s son in Black Panther 3. Before he steps into the shoes of the late Chadwick Boseman, stream some of his finest performances on OTT platforms that earned him immense praise from both critics and audiences alike.

David Jonsson movies and TV shows
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

David Jonsson movies and TV shows

Ready to witness the new Black Panther in Ryan Coogler's much-acclaimed franchise? The filmmaker has cast David Jonsson for the much-awaited third film. While fans wait for Wakanda’s next chapter, revisit the actor’s standout performances on OTT, from the chilling Alien: Romulus to the acclaimed drama Rye Lane.

Rye Lane
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Rye Lane

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the romantic comedy film, David Jonsson plays Dom alongside Vivian Oparah, who is seen as a twenty-something girl named Yas. They met by chance in a South London art gallery restroom. The narrative follows their lives as they heal from painful breakups and help each other confront their exes and rediscover happiness and hope.

Alien: Romulus
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Alien: Romulus

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Fede Álvarez's horror sci-fi features Jonsson as Andy, a surrogate brother of Rain Carradine, played by Cailee Spaeny. Together with a small group of scavengers, they escape their dark, corporate-controlled mining planet by boarding an abandoned space station to find a way to a better life.

Wasteman
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Wasteman

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The crime thriller film revolves around Taylor, played by David Jonsson, an inmate who has served a long sentence for manslaughter and struggles with an addiction to synthetic drugs. The narrative explores how he tries to keep his head down to win early parole and see his son.

Murder Is Easy
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Murder Is Easy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The new Black Panther, David Jonsson, stars as Luke Fitzwilliam in the mystery drama, who arrives from Nigeria with the promise of a job in Whitehall. The storyline continues when, on the train to London, he meets the elderly Miss Pinkerton, who tells him about an active serial killer in the village.

Industry
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Industry

Where to watch: JioHotstar

In the four-season drama, Jonsson stars as Gus Sackey, an Eton and Oxford-educated graduate. It follows ambitious young graduates competing for power, wealth, and survival inside high-pressure finance and corporate environments.

Trending Photo

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: From Gunjan Saxena to Shershaah- Watch these 6 Bollywood films that honour India's brave heroes
8

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: From Gunjan Saxena to Shershaah- Watch these 6 Bollywood films that honour India's brave heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 6 documentaries to celebrate India’s military heroes
7

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 6 documentaries to celebrate India’s military heroes

'One chip, trillions of calculations': How AI processors work
7

'One chip, trillions of calculations': How AI processors work

'AI runs on semiconductors': Why chips have become the world's most valuable technology
7

'AI runs on semiconductors': Why chips have become the world's most valuable technology