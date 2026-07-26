/David Jonsson is the new Black Panther: Before his Marvel debut, revisit his best movies and TV shows on OTT

David Jonsson is set to carry the Black Panther legacy forward as T’Challa’s son in Black Panther 3. Before he steps into the shoes of the late Chadwick Boseman, stream some of his finest performances on OTT platforms that earned him immense praise from both critics and audiences alike.
Ready to witness the new Black Panther in Ryan Coogler's much-acclaimed franchise? The filmmaker has cast David Jonsson for the much-awaited third film. While fans wait for Wakanda’s next chapter, revisit the actor’s standout performances on OTT, from the chilling Alien: Romulus to the acclaimed drama Rye Lane.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the romantic comedy film, David Jonsson plays Dom alongside Vivian Oparah, who is seen as a twenty-something girl named Yas. They met by chance in a South London art gallery restroom. The narrative follows their lives as they heal from painful breakups and help each other confront their exes and rediscover happiness and hope.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Fede Álvarez's horror sci-fi features Jonsson as Andy, a surrogate brother of Rain Carradine, played by Cailee Spaeny. Together with a small group of scavengers, they escape their dark, corporate-controlled mining planet by boarding an abandoned space station to find a way to a better life.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The crime thriller film revolves around Taylor, played by David Jonsson, an inmate who has served a long sentence for manslaughter and struggles with an addiction to synthetic drugs. The narrative explores how he tries to keep his head down to win early parole and see his son.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The new Black Panther, David Jonsson, stars as Luke Fitzwilliam in the mystery drama, who arrives from Nigeria with the promise of a job in Whitehall. The storyline continues when, on the train to London, he meets the elderly Miss Pinkerton, who tells him about an active serial killer in the village.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In the four-season drama, Jonsson stars as Gus Sackey, an Eton and Oxford-educated graduate. It follows ambitious young graduates competing for power, wealth, and survival inside high-pressure finance and corporate environments.