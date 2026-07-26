/Marvel's SDCC panel unveils New Avengers: Doomsday footage, Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider and more

Marvel Studios brought an unforgettable presentation to Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with a program led by Marvel Studios’ President and Producer Kevin Feige. The blockbuster showcase included a massive Avengers: Doomsday panel; announced Marvel Studios’ all-new film Ghost Rider starring Ryan Gosling, directed by Shawn Levy and set for release in 2028; and featured a special Black Panther 3 reveal, as writer and director Ryan Coogler introduced David Jonsson as the new Black Panther and confirmed the film’s release in theatres on 15th December, 2028.

Avengers: Doomsday

The evening presentation featured an astounding Avengers: Doomsday mega-panel moderated by Feige. Feige welcomed directors Anthony and Joe Russo to the stage along with cast members of Avengers: Doomsday, including Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn and Tenoch Huerta Mejia. Hayley Atwell also joined the panel, confirming she will return in the new film as Peggy Carter.

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To the audience’s delight, the “Avengers: Doomsday” portion of the showcase also featured an exclusive in-room look at the upcoming film and directly involved fans. Each attendee was given a Doctor Doom mask and cloak to wear, and the audience was invited by Robert Downey Jr., Victor von Doom himself, to don the masks and cloaks during the panel.

In Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz.

In addition to the aforementioned SDCC panelists, Avengers: Doomsday also stars Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, Kathryn Newton, Alan Cumming and Mabel Cadena.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theatres on 18th December, 2026.

Ghost Rider

Feige revealed breaking news during the presentation, announcing that Marvel Studios has started work on a new Ghost Rider film as he welcomed star Ryan Gosling (Project Hail Mary, Star Wars: Starfighter) and director Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine, Star Wars: Starfighter) to the stage. Hall H erupted in applause as the duo introduced the new film, which is set to release in theatres in 2028. Jonathan Tropper (Star Wars: Starfighter, Your Friends & Neighbors) is writing the script.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Jon Bernthal also made a surprise appearance, joining Feige onstage to discuss his upcoming role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and preview an exclusive early look. The new film from Sony Pictures releases in theatres on 30th July, 2026.

Black Panther 3