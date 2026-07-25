/Sam Heughan and KT Tunstall steal the show at Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony

Just moments after King Charles III and Queen Camilla made quite an entrance by stepping out of a classic TARDIS, acclaimed actor Sam Heughan took centre stage. The Outlander star delivered a high-energy performance alongside a massive Loch Ness Monster, sending waves of cheers and giving them reason to echo through the stands and create chills before the games officially began.

Sam Heughan at Commonwealth Games 2026

Scottish actor Sam Heughan is serving as an official celebrity ambassador for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Setting a cheerful vibe before the intense competition, the Outlander actor, along with a giant animatronic Loch Ness Monster, the famous mythical creature, delivered an eye-catching performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Appearing in a modern take on traditional Scottish attire, Heughan wore a grey kilt with a matching waistcoat and an open‑necked white shirt.

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KT Tunstall set the stage on fire

Apart from Sam Heughan, Scottish singer‑songwriter KT Tunstall also headlined the opening ceremony of the prestigious event. She performed her fan-favourite hits “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree". She later joined Tom Walker and all ceremony cast members on stage.

KT Tunstall Photograph: (AFP)

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Tunstall wore a casual look, featuring a dark-toned jacket over layered clothing while playing her guitar at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Paying tribute to British television culture and Scottish heritage, Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla also marked their presence at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, walking alongside former Scottish cyclist Chris Hoy. The king and queen attended the opening ceremony, where around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations across the world are set to compete over the next two weeks.

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What is the TARDIS?