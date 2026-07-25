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Karim Khan ousted as ICC prosecutor over alleged sexual offence case. Details inside

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 01:11 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 01:12 IST
Karim Khan ousted as ICC prosecutor over alleged sexual offence case. Details inside

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan, attends a United Nations Security Council meeting on Sudan and South Sudan at the United Nations headquarters on January 27, 2025 in New York City. Photograph: (AFP)

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The ICC’s member states voted to remove Prosecutor Karim Khan following an investigation into serious sexual misconduct allegations, marking the first time a sitting prosecutor has been ousted.

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) member states have voted to remove prosecutor Karim Khan from office after the court's oversight body found that he had committed serious misconduct in connection with allegations of sexual abuse.

The decision was taken on Friday (July 24) during a special meeting of the ICC's 125 member states at the United Nations headquarters in New York, marking the first time the court has removed a sitting prosecutor. According to sources familiar with the outcome, 82 member states voted in favour of Khan's removal.

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The vote concludes a disciplinary process that began after allegations were made by a woman who worked under Khan at the ICC. The proceedings examined claims that the British prosecutor engaged in coercive and non-consensual sexual behaviour over an extended period.

Khan has consistently denied the allegations. His legal team has argued that the disciplinary process was procedurally unfair and rejected the accusations against him.

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The removal follows findings by the ICC's oversight body that Khan had committed serious misconduct in relation to the allegations.

Khan, a prominent British barrister, was elected as ICC prosecutor in 2021 for a nine-year term. As head of the court's prosecution division, he was responsible for leading investigations and prosecutions involving individuals accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The unprecedented decision comes after nearly two years of scrutiny over the allegations and brings to a close one of the most significant internal crises faced by the Hague-based court in recent years.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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