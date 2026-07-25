/Karim Khan ousted as ICC prosecutor over alleged sexual offence case. Details inside

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) member states have voted to remove prosecutor Karim Khan from office after the court's oversight body found that he had committed serious misconduct in connection with allegations of sexual abuse.

The decision was taken on Friday (July 24) during a special meeting of the ICC's 125 member states at the United Nations headquarters in New York, marking the first time the court has removed a sitting prosecutor. According to sources familiar with the outcome, 82 member states voted in favour of Khan's removal.

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The vote concludes a disciplinary process that began after allegations were made by a woman who worked under Khan at the ICC. The proceedings examined claims that the British prosecutor engaged in coercive and non-consensual sexual behaviour over an extended period.

Khan has consistently denied the allegations. His legal team has argued that the disciplinary process was procedurally unfair and rejected the accusations against him.

The removal follows findings by the ICC's oversight body that Khan had committed serious misconduct in relation to the allegations.

Khan, a prominent British barrister, was elected as ICC prosecutor in 2021 for a nine-year term. As head of the court's prosecution division, he was responsible for leading investigations and prosecutions involving individuals accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.