Movie buffs were waiting for the grand trailer release of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana today, July 24. But as per the recent update, the trailer launch has been postponed to a later date, which has not been revealed yet. In the morning, producer Namit Malhotra announced that Sony Pictures will handle the movie's global distribution outside India.

Due to this new partnership, we have decided to postpone the trailer release. Directed by Dangal-fame Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is a grand adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Ramayana trailer postponed, producer cites Sony Pictures deal as reason

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Prime Focus Studios today announced that Sony Pictures will handle global distribution outside of India for Ramayana, the landmark cinematic adaptation of one of humanity's oldest and most influential epic narratives.

The fantasy action-adventure saga is produced by Prime Focus Studios’ Namit Malhotra, who is also CEO of the eight-time Academy AwardⓇ-winning visual effects company, DNEG. RAMAYANA stars South Asian megastars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, and is helmed by critically acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari with music by OscarⓇ-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Conceived from the outset for audiences across cultures and continents, RAMAYANA will be released internationally in multiple languages, including a premium English-language version. For millions of people around the world, the Ramayana is more than a story, tradition, or written account; it is a living legacy passed from one generation to the next. For thousands of years, the epic remains a source of inspiration through its timeless themes of duty, courage, compassion, sacrifice and righteousness, shaping literature, art and culture across civilizations.

Now, through an unprecedented cinematic undertaking, RAMAYANA is reimagined on a momentous scale for audiences around the world.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, RAMAYANA brings together one of the most accomplished international filmmaking teams ever assembled. The production features music by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman; action choreography by Terry Notary and Guy Norris; production design by Ramsey Avery and Ravi Bansal; as well as thousands of artists, designers and craftspeople from around

the globe.

The film is produced by visionary filmmaker and entrepreneur Namit Malhotra through Prime Focus Studios. Under his leadership, Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG has helped redefine modern cinematic storytelling, delivering groundbreaking work on acclaimed films including Dune, Dune: Part Two, Blade Runner 2049, Interstellar, Inception, Ex Machina, First Man, and Tenet. Continuing that legacy of innovation, DNEG remains at the forefront of global filmmaking, with current projects including Dune: Part Three and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.