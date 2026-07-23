/Man carries baby yak on his back and treks a km down the mountain after it falls sick - Video

A heartwarming video on X shows a herder carrying a yak on his back after it fell sick. According to claims, the animal was unable to descend the mountain after it became too weak. The man refused to leave the sick baby yak behind. He had the option to call for help, but instead of waiting for rescuers, he put the 50kg animal on his back and walked about a kilometre of mountain road. The video of the amazing gesture is winning hearts on social media.

The incident happened in the Tibet region, and the video shows the yak holding onto the man's shoulders. After the yak suddenly fell ill and was unable to move, the local herder showed no hesitation in giving the calf a piggyback ride, trekking down the rugged path.



People on social media were floored by the gesture, seeing how some people readily play their part. A user wrote, "That yak is very cooperative and cute," as another added, “God Bless Him.”

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Neighbourhood rescues kitten from car in New York

Stories of humans lending a helping hand to animals keep emerging at a time when the world is marred by violence and hate. Earlier this year in New York, a tiny kitten got trapped somewhere inside a car’s undercarriage. Neighbours pasted notes on the windshield warning her about the cat. The entire neighbourhood formed an impromptu rescue team.