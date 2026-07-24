Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after meeting Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike shortly after midnight on Thursday (July 23) at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

The two Union ministers visited Wangchuk at the hospital as he broke his fast. His wife, Gitanjali, was also present.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak. He began the fast in solidarity with students demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calling for broader reforms to the education system.



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Wangchuk wrote on X, “Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier, 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after lengthy negotiations over various conditions and in light of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere.”

This came after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a video message on the social media platform X, where he assured strict action on the matter.

"I am aware that a paper leak is no trivial matter; it is deeply distressing for lakhs of students and their parents. Consequently, several measures have been taken over the past two and a half months following the incident. The culprits have been arrested and are currently in jail. Our primary responsibility was to ensure that the students did not lose an academic year. Conducting the exams promptly was essential..." PM Modi said.

He added, “However, we are not the kind of people to be satisfied with just that. Therefore, I directed the concerned departments today to prepare a proposal for fast-track courts. The departments worked continuously and submitted the draft to me late at night. This draft includes provisions for fast-track courts and stricter penalties, and it will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow. It will be finalized after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues. As the second week of the Parliament session begins on Monday, we will make every effort to ensure this bill is passed by the House as soon as possible.”