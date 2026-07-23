/CJP delegation to meet Union ministers on Friday; govt replaces higher education secretary

A delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will meet Union ministers at 12.30 pm on Friday, PTI reported, citing sources. However, the venue for the meeting has not been disclosed.

The talks come ahead of a nationwide protest call on Friday given by the CJP against police action during its 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday. The CJP has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for an overhaul of the education system.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government had invited the CJP for talks at a time and place convenient to the protesters.

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Speaking to ANI, Singh said the issue was not a "prestige issue" for the government. He said he and Union Health Minister JP Nadda were ready to hold discussions with the CJP, either at Nadda's residence or office, without any time limit.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh, however, rejected the proposal to hold talks at Nadda's residence or office. The party instead offered to meet at the protest site at Jantar Mantar or at any neutral venue.

On Monday, CJP representatives Sorav Das and Ashutosh Rakka held talks with Nadda at his residence. However, the meeting failed to yield any breakthrough.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi leads opposition MPs to Gandhi Smriti to support students amid NEET paper leak protests

Sonam Wangchuk appeals for peace

Meanwhile, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday urged protesters to remain calm and uphold non-violence as his hunger strike over the NEET paper leak entered its 26th day.

Wangchuk has also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and appealed to protesters to keep the movement peaceful.

His appeal came amid reports of isolated incidents in which alleged antisocial elements outside the main protest site attempted to provoke confrontations and create unrest.

Reiterating his commitment to peaceful resistance, Wangchuk asked protesters to exercise restraint despite any provocation or outside interference.

In a post on X, he said, "DAY 26 PEACE & ONLY PEACE IS MY WAY... While at Jantar Mantar, the protests remain peaceful, I'm pained to learn that elsewhere some antisocial elements are taking advantage of the peaceful protests to provoke violence. No matter what the other side does, our response must only be flowers. Please keep this tradition at all costs."

Wangchuk stressed that the movement must remain focused on its core demands and continue to follow Gandhian principles of peace.

Centre reshuffles senior education official

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday announced that Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi had been swapped with Naresh Pal Gangwar, who was serving as Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The change came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the government would take the strictest action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak.