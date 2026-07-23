/Rahul Gandhi leads opposition MPs to Gandhi Smriti to support students amid NEET paper leak protests

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress and INDIA bloc MPs are now heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg, for what he said would be to remember the students who lost their lives after the NEET paper leak and those injured during protests.

“Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg,” Rahul Gandhi said in a statement, adding, "We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak."

“And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability.” Gandhi's post on X reads.

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Opposition protests over the NEET paper leak and police action against demonstrators during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s 'Chalo Sansad' intensified significantly on Monday. On Tuesday, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav staged a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. The leaders were later removed from the site and briefly detained by Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the fourth consecutive day amid opposition protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue. However, the government maintained that it was ready for an immediate debate without preconditions.