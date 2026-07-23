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'Favorite fellow cockroach': Hollywood star John Cusack extends solidarity to India’s CJP student movement

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 18:48 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 19:27 IST
'Favorite fellow cockroach': Hollywood star John Cusack extends solidarity to India’s CJP student movement

John Cusack has spoken in support of CJP protest

Story highlights

John Cusack became the first actor from Hollywood to react to the ongoing student movement in India. The actor shared an essay by author Arundhati Roy and expressed his solidarity to the ongoing protest. 

Hollywood actor John Cusack on Thursday came out in support of the ongoing student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in India. Two days after Delhi Police lathi-charged protestors during the #ChaloSansad march, Cusack took to his X account to show his support for the student-led protests in the country.

What John Cusack said

Cusack took to X to share an essay written by Booker Prize-winning author and activist Arundhati Roy with the title ‘Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous’. The actor wrote in the caption, “Beautiful news from my favourite fellow cockroach.”

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This is not the first time that Cusack has reacted to protests in India. Earlier, the star of blockbusters such as Serendipity, High Fidelity, Con Air and 2012 had also supported students during their protest against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019. Back then, the actor had criticised the Indian government following a police crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university.

Also read: Delhi Police chief gets NSA detention powers but force denies CJP link

What happened at the protests on Monday

Delhi Police lathi-charged and tear-gassed protestors marching towards the parliament. The Delhi Police, claimed that despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by them, unruly protestors refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

Also read: Kamal Haasan reacts to CJP protests, says 'the country must now do its duty'

The protestors, however, claim that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries on their side as well.

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What are the protests about

The CJP-led protests have gripped the attention of the entire nation. CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged leaks of NEET exams.

Also read: Alia Bhatt reacts to NEET protest, says last few days have broken her heart

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest in June and began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The protestors met representatives of the central government on Tuesday; however, CJP has announced that protests will continue until their demands are accepted. On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sat in protest outside the PM's residence with several Congress leaders, but was soon detained by the police.

While the protest site had remained largely peaceful on Wednesday, tensions

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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