/'Favorite fellow cockroach': Hollywood star John Cusack extends solidarity to India’s CJP student movement

Hollywood actor John Cusack on Thursday came out in support of the ongoing student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in India. Two days after Delhi Police lathi-charged protestors during the #ChaloSansad march, Cusack took to his X account to show his support for the student-led protests in the country.

What John Cusack said

Cusack took to X to share an essay written by Booker Prize-winning author and activist Arundhati Roy with the title ‘Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous’. The actor wrote in the caption, “Beautiful news from my favourite fellow cockroach.”

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This is not the first time that Cusack has reacted to protests in India. Earlier, the star of blockbusters such as Serendipity, High Fidelity, Con Air and 2012 had also supported students during their protest against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019. Back then, the actor had criticised the Indian government following a police crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university.

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What happened at the protests on Monday

Delhi Police lathi-charged and tear-gassed protestors marching towards the parliament. The Delhi Police, claimed that despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by them, unruly protestors refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

The protestors, however, claim that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries on their side as well.

What are the protests about

The CJP-led protests have gripped the attention of the entire nation. CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged leaks of NEET exams.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest in June and began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The protestors met representatives of the central government on Tuesday; however, CJP has announced that protests will continue until their demands are accepted. On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sat in protest outside the PM's residence with several Congress leaders, but was soon detained by the police.