Several Indian celebrities have broken their silence on the CJP-led student protests, including Salman Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, among others, following heavy police crackdowns at Jantar Mantar and Parliament marches. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is the latest to join the list of film industry figures showing support for the NEET protest.

Kamal Haasan shares note amid NEET protest

Taking to his X page, Kamal Haasan penned, “We should have listened when one child cried. Instead,

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We waited until far too many of our children died.” Expressing his disappointment with the system, the actor added, “A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers.”

He further wrote, "To the children of India: You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you. May your dreams forever be bigger than our failures.” The veteran actor also requested Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a fast for over 3 weeks, to end his fast, adding, “The nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead.”

Celebrities supporting student protest

Numerous film and music celebrities have expressed solidarity with the student-led "Sansad Chalo" march and subsequent protests in New Delhi demanding accountability over alleged NEET exam irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Celebrities including Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, Omi Vaidya, Zeenat Aman, Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, and several others voiced their support on social media. Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah.

All about the CJP protest

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests began over the 2026 NEET paper leak and irregularities in public examinations in June. As a result, several students and activists came forward, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a complete overhaul of the examination system following major paper leaks.

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