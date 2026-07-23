/'Reminder to pause, listen, and choose': Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari speaks out, Imran Khan joins CJP protest in Mumbai

The film industry continues to speak in favour of the protestors over the NEET paper leak as they demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. For over two weeks, a peaceful protest was underway at Jantar Mantar when environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk sat on a hunger strike. But things took a different turn on March 20, when protestors started marching towards Parliament. The situation escalated when police stopped them and allegedly beat young students with sticks and plastic rods.

As videos from the protest site continue to go viral, students remain at the protest site with a single demand: the resignation of the Education Minister. Several celebrities have taken part in the protests, including veteran star Shabana Azmi, Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan, and others. Those who have not joined in person have also spoken out, some in support of the education system, while others have shared their political views on the sidelines of the protest.

‘Deeply distressed’: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Imraan Khan - celebrities rally behind students

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Since July 20, celebrities across the film industry have expressed anger over the Delhi Police’s action against student protestors and have urged dialogue. The latest to join the chorus are actor Dulquer Salmaan, who called the situation “gut-wrenching,” and actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who urged for “transparent dialogue.”

Still of Dulquer Salmaan's IG story Photograph: (Instagram)

On the other hand, Hydari, who has slammed how the events have unfolded. In a statement shared on her Instagram post, she wrote, “I’m a human being first. I speak not as an actor, but as a living, thinking, feeling responsible citizen of my country. I’m deeply distressed by the violence and the apathy surrounding it. Standing up for those in distress, calling for non-violence, dignity, safety, and space for peaceful, transparent dialogue is not agenda driven or political-it is human.”

She further wrote, “I love my country, and I salute every brave person risking their life to protect it. Supporting those who are suffering and honoring those who protect us are not opposing values. They are both rooted in our shared humanity.”

Imran Khan joins protest in Mumbai

On July 22, Khan was seen participating in a protest march in Mumbai to show solidarity. A video of the actor walking on the city’s roads was shared by an X handle, Cockroach Is Back. He was seen shaking hands with co-protestors and posing with a smile for pictures.