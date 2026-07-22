/FTII students paste ‘gayab’ poster on R Madhavan's office, questions his silence on NEET protest

The entire country is talking about student protests against the alleged NEET paper leak. While people in the National Capital have taken to the streets, several celebrities have also reacted. Amid this, actor R Madhavan, Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has been called out for his silence on an issue that has rocked the nation.

Students of FTII have questioned Madhavan’s silence amid ongoing protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, which took a major turn on May 20 when the group started marching towards Parliament demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper leak.

FTII students question Chairman R Madhavan over silence on CJP protest

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Two days after the protest took a major turn, an image was widely shared on Instagram showing the door of Madhavan's office at FTII. The picture shows the actor's office door with a nameplate reading "R. Madhavan, Chairman, FTII."

Questioning his silence, students put up a poster featuring the infamous ‘Gayab’ meme on it. Along with this, they wrote, “NEET for sale.”

This poster is seemingly posted by the students of FTII, who have questioned Madhavan’s silence amid ongoing protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The image has gone viral across social media and drew calls for Madhavan to respond, with users pointing out his position as Chairman of the premier film institute.

In the comments, many tagged the actor, asking him to address and react to the protest given his role at the institute. One user wrote that he's in Dubai. For the unversed, the actor spends a lot of time in Dubai, where he has shifted with his wife for the future of their son Vedaant.

But others have questioned his character as an Indian officer in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Another user wrote,''He's still in the character of Ajit Doval, living the life of a spy is not easy, you have to stay underground.''

Celebs who have spoken in support of NEET protest