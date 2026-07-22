/'I write my own script': Preity Zinta claps back at trolls over Sonam Wangchuk support

Just like several other Bollywood celebrities, Preity Zinta has stepped forward to show her support for the CJP-led students’ protest and has requested Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike for the sake of his health. However, her remarks quickly sparked criticism online, with many netizens trolling the actress over her views on the CJP protest. Critics accused her of following a scripted narrative and alleged that her message was politically motivated. Amid the growing backlash, Zinta has shared a note addressing the trolls.

Preity Zinta hits back at trolls

Taking to her X account, Preity Zinta shared a note addressing the trolling she has been facing over the past day and called the protest hijacked by anti-social elements to create chaos or change its nature.

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Her note read, "While it’s important to support our students and ask for educational reforms that positively impact the future of our youth, it’s also very important that peaceful protests by students are not hijacked by anti-national elements to create chaos & change the nature of the protest."

The actress further addressed the hate coming her way. She jotted, "Seeing so much hate & divide online makes me wonder if bad elements in & outside our country have already started to work overtime to weaponise the anger & frustration felt by our students."

Also Read: Arijit Singh stands with students at Jantar Mantar protest

Giving a strong response to the trolls, she stated that she believes in democracy, law and order, and the government, while appealing for constructive dialogue. Zinta’s note further read, “I have always believed in hard work, equality and excellence & that should never be compromised. I also believe in our democracy, law and order & our government; therefore, I sincerely hope that both sides enter into meaningful & constructive dialogue & weed out any nefarious elements & agendas out of this protest & conversation, so the future is bright for our youth and for our democracy! Jai Hind!”

'I write my own script'

The note grabbed the attention of several netizens, dividing them between those who supported her stand and those who criticised her, calling her statement politically motivated. One user commented, “Got the script from the Bee Jay Pee?” (The user is talking about the political party BJP)

Replying to this, Zinta wrote, “No! I write my own script and would have been humoured by your comment, but you cannot even spell right, so aap toh rehne hi do.”

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