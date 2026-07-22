The students’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has shaken the whole country. As students continue to raise their voices, acclaimed musician Arijit Singh has stepped forward to extend his support to the movement and praise the bravery they have shown in the face of the brutal act by the Delhi Police. His gesture has sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising him for standing in solidarity with young protesters demanding educational reforms.

Arijit Singh supports students' protest

On July 21 (Tuesday), Singh voiced his support for students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and questioned the police brutality on a peaceful protest during the 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament on July 20 (Monday).

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Taking to X, the Indian singer wrote, "Yaar, ab toh students ko maar rahe hain yahaan aap log. Hello neta, mantri!! Hello Delhi Police, aren't you ashamed!!?? Kya chal raha hai bhai!! Apne aapko bhagwan samajh liya hai kya? Har cheez yaad rakhi jayegi! Har Har Mahadev! Yaad rakhna, the only constant is change!" (Now you people are beating the students here. Hello leaders, ministers!! Hello Delhi Police, aren't you ashamed!!?? What is going on!! Have you started considering yourselves God? Everything will be remembered! Har Har Mahadev! Remember, the only constant is change.)

Other celebrities support students' protest

The student protest brought several celebrities out in support, with many speaking in favour of the student-led movement. Zeenat Aman, Omi Vaidya, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Prakash Raj, Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, and several others voiced their support on social media.

On July 20, Azmi showed her support by joining the march with other students and speaking to the media. She is heard saying, "All of us who are here have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation. We have absolutely no intention of causing any kind of violence, and we stand here firmly in that hope."

Recently, Preity Zinta showed her support for the CJP-led student protest and urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast. She also appealed to the government to begin a dialogue with the activist and the students who have been protesting.

What is the CJP protest about?

In June 2026, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led protests began over the 2026 NEET paper leak and irregularities in public examinations. As a result, several students and activists came forward, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a complete overhaul of the examination system following major paper leaks.

This led Sonam Wangchuk, a celebrated Indian engineer, innovator, education reformer, and environmentalist from Ladakh, to sit on a hunger strike, which he began on June 28 and continued for over three weeks.