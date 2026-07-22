/Laapataa Ladies' star Pratibha Ranta joins students' protest in Mumbai, urges people to speak up

The momentum from the student protests at Jantar Mantar has reached Mumbai, drawing an increasing wave of prominent figures to the cause. Joining the growing list of celebrities, the Laapataa Ladies star Pratibha Ranta has extended her solidarity to the protesting students, praising their courage and urging people to speak up against what is happening in the country. Pratibha was part of the Mumbai protest on Tuesday, alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Akasa Singh.

Pratibha Ranta joins students' protest in Mumbai

As tensions amid the students' protest at Jantar Mantar continue to escalate, other cities are also organising similar protests in support of the movement in Delhi. On Tuesday, Mumbai came out to protest against NEET paper leak. "The Laapataa Ladies star joined a student-led protest near Shivaji Park's Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai, voicing support against alleged paper leaks."

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Pratibha Ranta joins students' protest in Mumbai Photograph: (Instagram)

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Taking to social media, the actress put up a story to encourage the public to break their silence and support the youth. Her Instagram story showcased snapshots from the protest, with Ranta captioning the picture: “Ab nahi toh kab! (If not now then when!) Break the silence. Step out. Speak up.”

Pratibha went to the protest march with actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada.

'You should be talking about it like it's Dhurandhar 3'

On July 21 (Tuesday), Gurfateh Singh Pirzada posted his views on his Instagram account, writing, “Jaago desh, jaago. Ek baar phir kranti aayi hai.” (Indian flag and fist emojis.) “Wake up, country, wake up. Once again, the revolution is here.”

Commenting on the protest march and expressing his solidaity to students, he further added, “Honestly, there's only one right side. And YOU should be talking about it like it's Dhurandhar 3.”

Indian singer Akasa Singh also accompanied actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai to condemn violence against students and demand accountability for recurring examination irregularities, such as the NEET-UG paper leaks.

Protests sparked in Delhi reach other cities