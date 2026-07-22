/Rapper ‘Therukural’ Arivu detained over NEET protest, CM Vijay calls him inside

What started in New Delhi has now spread across the country, with people stepping out to protest against the NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Amid this, protests were also seen in several other cities. In Tamil Nadu, famous rapper ‘Therukural’ Arivu staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat on Tuesday against NEET. But he was soon detained by Chennai police. As per the sources, he was later invited by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. Notably, the newly elected CM chose to meet the rapper even though he himself has not publicly responded to the protests that have been in the news for weeks.

Arivu, along with a small group of people, gathered outside the entrance of the Secretariat to protest against NEET. But soon, he and others were removed from the high-security area and detained. Several videos show the rapper and his co-protesters being removed by police officers as they resist, and the rapper refuses to be taken away.

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A senior police officer said that Arivu and three others were taken into custody for protesting in a restricted area. The detention, however, was for a short time.

Later, CM Vijay opened the doors for him and invited him inside the Secretariat to seemingly have a word. It has been said that Arivu was also invited by the office of state Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna.