/US launches 12th straight round of strikes on Iranian military targets. Details inside

The United States launched its 12th consecutive round of strikes on Iranian military targets on Wednesday (July 22), with the operation carried out under the direction of President Donald Trump, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the latest wave of attacks began at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time and forms part of Washington's ongoing military campaign against Iran.

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"At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," CENTCOM said.

The military said the operation is aimed at weakening Iran's capability to threaten civilian shipping and commercial vessels operating in regional waters. It did not disclose the locations of the strikes or provide details on the targets hit or any immediate assessment of damage.

The latest action marks the 12th consecutive round of US strikes against Iranian military infrastructure, underscoring the continued escalation between Washington and Tehran amid heightened tensions in the region.