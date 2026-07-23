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US launches 12th straight round of strikes on Iranian military targets. Details inside

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 04:35 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 04:39 IST
US launches 12th straight round of strikes on Iranian military targets. Details inside

Image for representation Photograph: (AI Generated)

Story highlights

Directed by President Trump, US forces launched a 12th consecutive round of strikes against Iranian military targets to protect commercial shipping, according to CENTCOM.

The United States launched its 12th consecutive round of strikes on Iranian military targets on Wednesday (July 22), with the operation carried out under the direction of President Donald Trump, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Also read: 'Pay a big price': Trump issues fresh warning as he receives US troops killed by Iran

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the latest wave of attacks began at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time and forms part of Washington's ongoing military campaign against Iran.

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"At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," CENTCOM said.

Also read: Did Putin help Iran target CIA bases? US probes Russia's role in Gulf drone strikes

The military said the operation is aimed at weakening Iran's capability to threaten civilian shipping and commercial vessels operating in regional waters. It did not disclose the locations of the strikes or provide details on the targets hit or any immediate assessment of damage.

Also read: Is Pentagon hiding missile shortage from Trump? US officials raise alarm over Iran war readiness

The latest action marks the 12th consecutive round of US strikes against Iranian military infrastructure, underscoring the continued escalation between Washington and Tehran amid heightened tensions in the region.

There was no immediate response from Iranian authorities regarding the latest strikes.

Also read: 'National mourning in America': Iran's IRGC issues chilling 9/11-style threat to US

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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