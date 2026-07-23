/'Pay a big price': Trump issues fresh warning as he receives US troops killed by Iran

US President Donald Trump travelled to Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday (July 22) to receive the remains of four American service members killed in separate Iranian attacks, as he vowed that Tehran would “pay a big price” for the deaths.

According to US officials, three of the troops were killed when an Iranian missile struck their barracks in Jordan, while a fourth service member died in Iraq during the controlled detonation of an Iranian attack drone.

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Before departing for Dover, Trump delivered a stern warning to Iran, saying the country would face serious consequences.

“They’re going to pay a big price,” Trump told reporters, without elaborating on what action the United States might take. The visit came amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran following a series of military exchanges that have raised fears of a broader regional conflict.

Despite the hardline warning, Trump struck a more optimistic tone when discussing the possibility of diplomacy. Speaking later at a high school event in the US state of Georgia, he said he believed Iran would eventually return to negotiations.

Trump characterised the conflict as a “skirmish” rather than a full-scale war, arguing that Tehran wanted to reach an agreement but had not yet settled on its position. “I call it a skirmish. This is with this skirmish we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said.

He added that Iran was “getting hit so hard” and would be ready to make a deal “very soon”, although he claimed the country’s leadership continued to shift its stance during negotiations.