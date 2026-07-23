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'They're getting hit so hard': Trump says Iran will be ready to make deal ‘very soon’

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 03:35 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 03:37 IST
'They're getting hit so hard': Trump says Iran will be ready to make deal ‘very soon’

US President Donald Trump at a high school event in the US state of Georgia Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump described the Iran conflict as a “skirmish,” claiming military pressure will push Tehran to negotiate soon, though altering terms has delayed a finalised deal.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 22) described the ongoing conflict with Iran as a “skirmish”, saying Tehran was eager to negotiate but was not yet prepared to finalise a deal because it continued to change its position.

Also read: Is Pentagon hiding missile shortage from Trump? US officials raise alarm over Iran war readiness

Speaking at a high school event in the US state of Georgia, Trump said he believed Iran would eventually return to the negotiating table despite the current hostilities.

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“I call it a skirmish. This is with this skirmish we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said while referring to the conflict.

Also read: ‘He's the architect of the genocide against Palestinians’: Mamdani repeats Netanyahu will be arrested if he visits US

He claimed Iran was under increasing military pressure and suggested that was pushing Tehran towards negotiations. “They’re getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal,” Trump said.

Also read: ‘Intended to degrade Iranian military capabilities’: US continues to strike Iran on 10th consecutive day

However, the US president argued that Iran was not yet ready to reach an agreement because it kept altering the terms during negotiations.

“But I say they’re not ready to make a deal, because every time they make a deal, they want to change it and everything. They’re not ready. They’ll be ready very soon,” Trump said.

Also read: 'Eye for an eye': Iran threatens regional energy network after Trump's strike warning

Trump did not provide further details on the status of any ongoing diplomatic contacts or specify what terms Iran was seeking to change. His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran as the conflict continues, with both sides exchanging threats alongside military action.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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