/'They're getting hit so hard': Trump says Iran will be ready to make deal ‘very soon’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 22) described the ongoing conflict with Iran as a “skirmish”, saying Tehran was eager to negotiate but was not yet prepared to finalise a deal because it continued to change its position.
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Speaking at a high school event in the US state of Georgia, Trump said he believed Iran would eventually return to the negotiating table despite the current hostilities.
“I call it a skirmish. This is with this skirmish we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said while referring to the conflict.
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He claimed Iran was under increasing military pressure and suggested that was pushing Tehran towards negotiations. “They’re getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal,” Trump said.
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However, the US president argued that Iran was not yet ready to reach an agreement because it kept altering the terms during negotiations.
“But I say they’re not ready to make a deal, because every time they make a deal, they want to change it and everything. They’re not ready. They’ll be ready very soon,” Trump said.
Trump did not provide further details on the status of any ongoing diplomatic contacts or specify what terms Iran was seeking to change. His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran as the conflict continues, with both sides exchanging threats alongside military action.