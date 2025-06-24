/'Eye for an eye': Iran threatens regional energy network after Trump's strike warning

Iran has threatened to target energy infrastructure across West Asia and cut electricity supplies to US allies in the region if Washington carries out President Donald Trump’s warning to strike Iranian infrastructure, escalating tensions as the conflict shows no sign of easing.

In a statement on Wednesday (July 22), Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s joint military command, said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed and warned that oil, gas, electricity and wider economic infrastructure across the region would become targets if the United States attacked Iranian facilities.

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“The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and if any vessel is to pass through it, it must travel only along the designated route and in accordance with the arrangements previously announced,” the military command said.

It also declared that Iran’s armed forces would not allow “even a single drop of oil” to be exported from the region if the United States followed through on President Trump’s threats against Iranian infrastructure.

The command further warned that repeated threats from Washington and the US military would only expand the conflict across West Asia and “even beyond it”. The warning came after Trump threatened to destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant for every vessel attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a broader confrontation in one of the world’s most strategically important energy corridors.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said any attack on the country’s infrastructure would trigger a forceful response. “Our defence doctrine is clear: eye for an eye,” Araghchi wrote on X. “Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response.”

He added that countries providing any form of support for such attacks would also be regarded as “legitimate targets”.

Separately, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force commander, Major General Majid Mousavi, warned that Tehran would cut electricity supplies to US allies in the region if Iranian bridges or power plants were struck.