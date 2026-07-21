/‘Intended to degrade Iranian military capabilities’: US continues to strike Iran on 10th consecutive day

The United States launched its 10th consecutive night of strikes against Iran on Monday (July 20), with the military saying the operation was aimed at further weakening Tehran's capabilities to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest round of strikes began at 4 p.m. ET on Monday under the direction of the commander in chief. The military said the attacks were intended to further degrade Iranian military capabilities allegedly used in operations against commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

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The latest strikes come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the US accusing Iran of violating a memorandum of understanding, threatening maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and being responsible for attacks that killed American soldiers.

Despite the continued military campaign, diplomatic engagement between the two countries has not been halted. According to Axios, citing a US official, talks between Washington and Tehran are continuing even as the strikes remain underway.

"These devastating blows will continue until the president deems otherwise, but talks between our countries are continuing," the official was quoted as saying by Axios.