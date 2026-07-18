/‘If US attacks continue…’: Khamenei's adviser issued stark warning for Trump, threatens 'full-scale offensive'

A senior military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that Tehran would launch a "full-scale offensive" if the United States continues its military strikes against the country.

Mohsen Rezaei, a top official in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Friday (July 17) that Iran would escalate its military response if the US campaign persisted for another few days. "If US attacks continue for another two or three days, we will enter a phase of full-scale offensive operations," Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), quoted Rezaei as saying in an interview.

His remarks came on the seventh consecutive day of US strikes on Iran, alongside Iranian retaliatory attacks targeting US interests in the region. Rezaei also warned that Iran's military response would extend beyond its borders if the conflict escalated further.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"No political border will be secure against Iran's offensive forces," he said, according to IRIB. He further said the United States should be made to pay financial reparations for what Iranian authorities have described as attacks on civilian infrastructure. Washington has denied deliberately targeting civilian facilities.