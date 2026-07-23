/'Iran does not control Strait of Hormuz': CENTCOM rebuts IRGC's bold claim

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected Iran’s claim that it controls the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that the strategic waterway remains open to international shipping despite repeated threats from Tehran.

In a post on X on Wednesday, CENTCOM dismissed assertions by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy that it controls access to the narrow maritime passage linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. “The international waterway remains open for transit regardless of IRGC threats and attacks. Commercial vessels continue to use the strait with US military support,” CENTCOM said.

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The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, where Iran has repeatedly warned it could disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz if its interests are threatened. The waterway is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

CENTCOM said US forces have continued to ensure freedom of navigation through the strait, adding that they have assisted more than 900 commercial vessels in safely transiting the waterway since early May.

The latest exchange follows claims by the IRGC Navy that Iran controls entry to and exit from the Strait of Hormuz, a statement Washington has firmly rejected.