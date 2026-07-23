Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'Iran does not control Strait of Hormuz': CENTCOM rebuts IRGC's bold claim

'Iran does not control Strait of Hormuz': CENTCOM rebuts IRGC's bold claim

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 02:47 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 02:49 IST
'Iran does not control Strait of Hormuz': CENTCOM rebuts IRGC's bold claim

Image for representation Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

Story highlights

US Central Command refuted claims by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard regarding authority over the Strait of Hormuz, affirming the critical waterway remains open to international commercial traffic with US military support.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected Iran’s claim that it controls the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that the strategic waterway remains open to international shipping despite repeated threats from Tehran.

Also read: 'National mourning in America': Iran's IRGC issues chilling 9/11-style threat to US

In a post on X on Wednesday, CENTCOM dismissed assertions by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy that it controls access to the narrow maritime passage linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. “The international waterway remains open for transit regardless of IRGC threats and attacks. Commercial vessels continue to use the strait with US military support,” CENTCOM said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Is Pentagon hiding missile shortage from Trump? US officials raise alarm over Iran war readiness

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, where Iran has repeatedly warned it could disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz if its interests are threatened. The waterway is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

Also read: US-Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth seeks $67 billion more for Pentagon

Trending Stories

CENTCOM said US forces have continued to ensure freedom of navigation through the strait, adding that they have assisted more than 900 commercial vessels in safely transiting the waterway since early May.

The latest exchange follows claims by the IRGC Navy that Iran controls entry to and exit from the Strait of Hormuz, a statement Washington has firmly rejected.

Also read: ‘He's the architect of the genocide against Palestinians’: Mamdani repeats Netanyahu will be arrested if he visits US

The competing claims underscore the ongoing maritime standoff in the Gulf, with the US maintaining a visible naval presence to safeguard commercial shipping amid high regional tensions.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics