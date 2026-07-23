/'The future is theirs': Alia Bhatt says last few days have broken her heart as she writes on NEET protest

The film industry continues to show support for the NEET protest. Now, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has spoken out for the students of the country as protests over the paper leak continue to take centre stage.

Alia’s reaction comes shortly after Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, R. Madhavan and others spoke out.Taking to her social media handle, the Alpha actress wrote that the last few days have been heavy on her.

"The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them", she wrote.

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