A day after R.Madhavan was mocked by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), students, he has finally broken his silence on the protest against the NEET paper leak. The actor's reaction comes a day after he was called out by the students of the FTII over his silence on the matter that has rocked the nation for weeks. He's the Chairman of the prestigious institute.

Students of FTII pasted the poster reading, Gayab, on the gate of Madhavan’s office, in the institute. The backlash comes amid ongoing protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, which took a major turn on May 20 when the group started marching towards Parliament demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper leak.

R. Madhavan breaks silence on NEET protest after being mocked at FTII

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Hours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 23) broke his silence on the students' protest in New Delhi over examination paper leaks, Madhavan too shared his views on the protests going on in the Capital city, saying that every student deserves a system that is fair, transparent, and built on merit.

Taking to Instagram, the Dhurandhar actor wrote in a post, ''I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today.''

Here's what Madhavan's post reads:

‘’Education has the power to shape the future of our nation, and every student deserves a system that is fair, transparent, and built on merit.''

‘’As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India’s youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today. An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity. Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families – especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives.''

FTII students paste ‘gayab’ poster on R Madhavan's office

R Madhavan found himself in controversy after a picture went viral of an FTII student questioning his silence on the NEET protest. Mocking his choice to stay silent on the matter that involves the future of the students, a poster was posted on the actor's office door with a nameplate reading "R. Madhavan, Chairman, FTII." The white paper featured the infamous ‘Gayab’ meme on it. Along with this, they wrote, “NEET for sale.”

Also read: Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan detained by police during protest in Mumbai

The image was widely shred across social media, drawing attention of netizens, who were quick to call out Madhavan over his reaction



Madhavan's reaction comes after when several of Bollywood celebs have spoken in support of NEET protest. On Wednesday (July 22) night, Salman Khan also shared his concern as he backed student protests, urges education system reforms without political interference.

In a long post shared on Instagram, Khan wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”